5 Ways Amla Can be Used for Skin Care in Winter

Amla, also known as gooseberry, is widely regarded as the ideal winter-season fruit. Consuming gooseberries is very healthy, and many people enjoy eating it during this time. Amla contains a lot of vitamin C and antioxidant elements. In the winter, eating gooseberry juice, powder, and jam strengthens the body’s immunity.

Did you know that Amla not only benefits your health but also your skin in the winter? Yes, that’s right!

Even in the cold season, you can attain fair and beautiful skin by using amla. It has anti-ageing properties and can assist with a variety of skin issues. Today, we have listed the ways you can use this fruit to enhance your beauty. Take a glance below.

1. Face pack with amla and turmeric:

An amla and turmeric face pack can be the best recipe for winter skin care. Acne, blackheads, and dark spots can all be reduced with this. Take 2 spoons of amla powder for making the face mask. Now, combine 2 teaspoons of turmeric and lemon juice in it and apply it to your face for 15 minutes before washing it off with clean water.

2. Apply gooseberry juice extract:

During the winter, you can use amla juice to get rid of pimples and spots on your skin. To achieve this goal take 1 amla, extract its juice, and apply it to your face for 15 minutes before washing it with clean water. Add this to your daily routine and you will soon experience the good effects.

3. Face mask with amla and honey:

You can also use an amla and honey face mask to achieve glowing, fair skin. Apply papaya pulp, honey, and amla juice to the face for this. After 10 minutes, wash your face with lukewarm water. This helps the skin retain moisture and keeps it soft even in the winter.

4. Apply amla and aloe vera gel face pack:

Applying an amla and aloe vera gel face pack can help you achieve fair and beautiful skin during this season. To make this, combine 1 spoon of aloe vera gel and 1 spoon of amla powder. Apply to the face and wash after a few minutes.

5. Face pack with amla and curd:

Applying an amla and curd pack to the skin can help keep it moisturised in the winter. Mix 1 teaspoon curd with 1 teaspoon amla powder and apply it to your face. After 10-15 minutes, wash it off with clean water. This will remove skin spots, acne, and blackheads as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here