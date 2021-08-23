5 Ways How Coconut Helps You Stay Healthy and Fit

Coconuts are a staple in Indian meals. But did you know that apart from tasting delicious, they have amazing health benefits too? Coconut is used in the forms of water, oil or simply raw. Here are their advantages.

Rich Source of Nutrition

Coconut contains proteins, manganese and copper which are necessary for the smooth body mechanism. It also contains a healthy amount of water which helps the body stay hydrated at all times.

Nourishes Hair

RELATED NEWS Shravan 2019: Here Are Other Festivals Celebrated During the Monsoon Month

The value of coconut in the hair care routine is absolutely unmissable. Not just coconut oil but coconut milk too is often used to keep the moisturization in the tresses intact.

Natural Energizer

Fresh coconut water is often highly recommended to beat the morning dizziness or hangover. The electrolytes and antioxidant properties in coconut help in reenergizing the mind and body.

Glowing Skin

Coconut water is considered to be the most natural toner. Apart from this external use, an appropriate amount of its intake also helps skin get a smoother texture. It also slows down the process of skin ageing due to the cytokinins that are found in coconuts.

Cures Indigestion Issue

Coconut is selflessly delicious and healthy, which is why it is considered as a magic fruit. It contains very little sugar. But what’s most important is coconut water can help deal with stomach related issues like bloating. The enzymes in coconut also assist in curbing acid reflux.

Also, the fruit holds a significant place in rituals too. Maharashtra celebrates Narali Purnima where on this day, the Hindu fishing communities on the coastal area of the state take blessings of the sea which helps them earn their livelihood. The ritual involves offering coconut (naral) rice and flowers to the ocean on a full-moon night (Purnima) of Sawan month. Hence, the name.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here