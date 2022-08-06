5 Ways Of Reducing Caffeine Intake

A healthy adult can consume up to 400 mg caffeine per day, which is equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee.

Most of the people, who love coffee and tea, gradually develop caffeine addiction. Caffeine present in beverages like tea and coffee elevates mood and makes you feel energetic. However, excess consumption of caffeine could pose serious health risks. When taken in large amounts it can cause health issues such as insomnia, nausea and restlessness. It also leads to an increase in the heart rate. Therefore, if you feel that in some way you’re addicted to caffeine then you must try the following tips to cut down its intake.

You should know the recommended amount of caffeine to be taken in a day. According to Mayo Clinic, a healthy adult can consume up to 400 mg caffeine per day, which is equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee. However, caffeine consumption by children and teenagers is not advised by experts.

1. Know the ingredients of products: Make sure to read the ingredients on any packaged beverages prior to consuming them. Avoid them if they include caffeine. Many sodas and energy drinks contain caffeine.

2. Take one step at a time: Plan your caffeine withdrawal in stages. Decide on stage 1 how much amount of it you need. In the next stage try to reduce its consumption and finally go for the minimal consumption. This way you can get rid of its addiction. Soon, you will also experience relief in headaches, irritability and nausea.

3. Find alternatives: Consider changing from coffee in the morning to tea. Herbal teas would work, but try to go for green tea as it is really healthy.

4. Try decaf: If you really can’t resist taking caffeinated drinks then go for decaf beverages. It would be even better if you choose water or fruit juices.

5. Order smaller cups of coffee: It can be difficult sometimes to refrain from drinking coffee, but instead of ordering large cups, you can order small cups. This will help you take caffeine in moderate quantities and gradually reduce your caffeine dependence.

