5 Ways to Ensure That the Foundation and Structure of Your House is Safe

Whenever we come across the news of a house collapsing due to poor construction, the first thing that pops up in our head is - ‘what if our house is not safe enough?’ If you have moved to a new house or keep changing your accommodation then you need to be aware of a few things about the construction to ensure your safety. Before making any place your home, check these points:

1. Structural cracks

Cracks on the wall, floor tiles, near windows or doors, chimney, or the exterior part of the house are the most common structural cracks to check for. Also, doors and windows that do not close effortlessly, crack in the window glass, mold in the corners of the walls, etc needed to be taken care of immediately.

2. Non-structural cracks

Cracks that are in different directions, concrete spalling, cracks between brick walls, and reinforced concrete walls, water spots on the wall can be the signs of non-structural issues.

3. Electrical issues

Malfunctioning circuit breaker boxes, wiring, switches can cause a big hazard. To avoid any electrical issue in your house, take note of sparking outlets and switches, crackling sounds when you plug any outlet, warm switch, or outlet. Also always check if you can smell any odd or burning odor as there could be an electrical issue.

4. Plumbing problems

Water problems can cause heavy disturbance in your day-to-day life, and if not tackled properly, they can cause destruction to your property. Always check for any sort of water leak in the kitchen or bathroom, swollen walls, water meter issues, wet soil, or ground around the house.

5. Roof issues

The ceiling or the roof can be a sensitive part of the house and its safety must be assured. To know if there is any problem with the roof, look for signs like water dripping or water stains, from the ceiling, sagging roof, and visible mold.

These are some of the points that you need to be aware of to prevent any house hazard.

