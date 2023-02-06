5 Ways to Express Love to One Another in a Distant Relationship

Relationships that are long distance can be very challenging, especially when it comes to keeping a close bond with your partner. It might be difficult to maintain the spark and give your partner a sense of love and appreciation when you are not physically present. However, it is possible to make your long-distance relationship work with effort, imagination, and a love language that speaks to both partners. Each person has a primary love language that they like to use when expressing their love and affection. The success and contentment of your relationship can be greatly improved by learning and utilising your partner’s love language.

Jordan Green, a licenced therapist, offered five love language suggestions that can strengthen relationships, bring comfort and joy, and shorten distances between partners.

1. Real contact

• Express your want to give them a hug or a massage and how eager you are to do so.

• Share old memories and discuss them.

• Arrange a massage for them.

• Give them something to serve as a keepsake of you (bonus points if it smells like you.

• Purchase them a vibration bracelet, a weighted blanket, or a self-massager.

• Assemble and send a basket of the five senses (with one thing to please each sense)

ALSO READ: Here’s How You Can Have A Healthy Argument With Your Partner

2. Positive Phrases

• Compose love poetry or letters.

• Good morning and good night wishes sent via text, video, or voice message, as well as pleasant notes sent throughout the day.

• Record songs on a CD that express your feelings towards them.

• Make a photo album of your favourite moments and explain why they stand out, or make one of the “Story of Us" (the story of your relationship)

• Add a nice message on jewellery.

• Purchase a plush toy that lets you record a message telling the person you adore them.

3. Services rendered

• Send them a gift card for a massage or pedicures

• Place a food order and have it delivered.

• Carry out the online buying they dislike

• Conduct research on a topic they are interested in.

• Write down the things you’ll do for them when you’re together in a coupon book.

• Purchase a product that will facilitate their ability to clean (e.g. robot vacuum)

ALSO READ: Reasons Why We May Struggle To End An Unhealthy Relationship

4. Quality times that are spent together

• Create online dates.

• Engage in joint internet gaming

• Send them a care box for a date night.

• Make a list of all the things you and your partner want to do this year.

• Register for a lesson online that you can take jointly.

• Purchase two copies of the same book to discuss over the phone.

5. Gifts are by far the best option

• Ship a care package to them.

• Create and mail a handcrafted present.

• Place an order for monthly delivery of flowers or another gift.

• Each week, send them little gifts.

ALSO READ: Dating and Deal-Breakers: Daters Reveal Their Most Common Non-Negotiables

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here