5 Ways To Get Rid Of Acidity Without Medication

When people suffer from acid reflux and heartburn, their first choice of getting relief is opting for medication. It might seem like the only way out, especially if this is a chronic problem. Surprisingly, that is not the case. Acid reflux, more commonly known as acidity, occurs when there is an overproduction of acid in the stomach. As a result, people feel heartburn or burning pain experienced in the upper and middle chest. Acid reflux and heartburn can easily be controlled by some lifestyle changes. While permanent relief may take more time, the little steps can contribute to a huge change.

Changes In Eating Habits

It might be a good idea to maintain a food journal. People are often able to find that certain food act as a trigger for heartburn and acid reflux when they keep a tab on what they are consuming. Make sure you don’t sit or lie down instantly after eating. There should be a three-hour gap between your meal and bedtime. Keep in mind to consume smaller meals more frequently instead of larger meals.

Drinks To Avoid

The worst thing you can do to yourself is consume carbonated drinks if you have acid reflux. Consuming these drinks makes people burp. This sends acid into the esophagus. You should also avoid drinking sparkling water. Always opt for flat water.

Sleeping Habits

It is considered ideal to have your head to be higher than your feet when you are sleeping. Harvard Health has mentioned that the height should be 6 to 8 inches. To do this, you can use “extra-tall" bed risers or try using a foam wedge support for your upper body. While you might want to try stacking pillows, this might not be as usual as you might think. Pillows are unlikely to provide your head uniform support.

Weight Loss

If you are overweight, the chances of being at risk of acid reflux and heartburn increase dramatically. Your first focus should always be to maintain an ideal weight. A well-balanced diet is as necessary as getting involved in physical activity. Make sure you exercise 3-4 times every week.

Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking in most cases reduces the frequency and severity of acid reflux. For some people, it makes the problem completely go away. This is because smoking reduces the amount of saliva produced. This directly affects the effectiveness of the valve that keeps stomach acid from entering the esophagus. This is why smokers are more likely to suffer from heartburn.

