5 Ways To Keep Your Heart And Brain Healthy

The heart and brain health are connected. A healthy heart can reduce chances of a multitude of brain diseases, including dementia and stroke. It is important to keep your blood vessels healthy in order to help your heart pump blood to every part of your body. This healthy flow of oxygen-rich blood can save you from health problems. However, people often overlook the simplest ways in which they can maintain their heart and brain health. You can take these 5 simple steps to reduce the chances risks of developing cardiovascular and brain diseases:

Keep An Eye On Your Blood Pressure

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the leading cause of cardiovascular diseases and stroke is high blood pressure. Kept unchecked, it can over time, put too much stress on blood vessels and can also increase the risk of dementia later in life. Reduce your intake of sodium and alcohol, exercise at least 30 minutes, 4-5 times a week, and keep your weight in check. Healthy Diet Is Key

The 5 foods associated with brain power, according to Harvard Health Publishing are green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, berries, tea, coffee, and walnuts. These are rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, lutein, folate, beta carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, flavonoids, proteins, and healthy fats. Other healthy foods to include in your diet are fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Quit Smoking

The damage caused to the blood vessels from smoking makes blood more likely to clot. These clots can lead to heart disease and stroke that can be fatal. Smoking is also associated with causing cancer. Even just passive smoking is dangerous. Abstain from smoking. Seek help if you want to learn how to quit. Check For Diabetes

High blood sugar is associated with causing damage to blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. People with diabetes are also at an increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It can also cause damage to blood vessels in the brain that carry oxygen-rich blood. If your brain receives too little blood, the brain cells can die. This condition is called brain atrophy. It is also linked to causing problems with memory and thinking and eventually can lead to vascular dementia. Stay Active

A lack of physical activity has been associated with many health problems. An average of 30 minutes of exercise, 3-4 days a week is recommended. This exercise should be moderate in intensity. In case, your daily schedule makes it hard for you to exercise, consider taking staircases whenever you can, going out for walks after meals, and engaging in light exercises when you find time during the day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here