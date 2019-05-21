5 Ways to Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

While we all know that breastfeeding has innumerable health benefits for children, a new study now finds that the mother may also benefit from such an experience especially when they choose to breastfeed for a period longer than 2 years.The findings revealed in a report presented in the recent European Society of Endocrinology event, say, women who have opted to breastfed at some point in their lives are less likely to develop heart complications. This benefit is amplified to those who breastfed longer.Researchers opine that women who choose to breastfeed their offspring enjoy regular weight loss, better blood sugar regulation as well as reduced risks for particular types of cancer, including breast cancer. The new study found that increased levels of prolactin hormone in breastfeeding women save them from the risks of developing cardiovascular problems.Here are 5 other ways to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseasesQuit smoking: Smokers have twice the chance of having a heart attack as compared to non-smokers.y: Something as simple as walking, jogging or taking the stairs. People who don't exercise are more likely to suffer from heart disease and die from it when compared to people who actively work out and stay healthy.: High levels of cholesterol can clog arteries and raise risk of coronary artery disease and heart attack. Changes in lifestyle can lower cholesterol in a person. Furthermore, high levels of triglycerides may also raise the risk of coronary artery disease, especially in women.: Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure and add extra calories, which may cause weight gain. Both of those raise the risk of heart disease.: Stress is linked to heart disease as well. It can raise blood pressure and extreme stress can be a ‘trigger’ for a heart attack. Furthermore, ways of coping with stress, like overeating, heavy drinking and smoking, all act as catalysts towards a bad heart.: Having diabetes doubles the risk of diabetic heart disease. High blood sugar from diabetes can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control the heart and blood vessels.