5 Ways to Maintain Energy Levels During Weight Loss Routine

It’s often noticed that those who follow a weight loss routine usually feel uncomfortable due to fatigue and lack of energy. Actually, losing weight may not be as easy as it seems, rather it is difficult to undergo the weight loss regime. A disciplined routine has to be strictly followed for weight loss, which may also include change in diet.

According to My Food Diary, many times people complain of low energy while losing weight and they feel tired all the time because of the changes in daily life including the modifications in food intake.

Here are a few steps you should follow during the weight loss process to always remain energetic and active.

1. Pay attention to calories: As much as it is important to cut calories from the daily diet, it is equally important that you keep consuming food in certain quantities. Low intake of calories would make you feel tired throughout the day and your energy will be down.

2. Iron Intake: It’s important to consume iron rich food during weight loss regime to maintain blood level in the body. You may often feel weak due to lack of iron in body.

3. Protein: It is important to take protein daily in the same amount as your weight. For this you can take the advice of a nutritionist. Protein keeps you full for a long time, provides energy and also helps in reducing your weight.

4. Drink ample water: Lack of water in the body can also lead to low energy. In such a situation, keep drinking water or liquid throughout the day. For this, you must include soup, fruit juice, coconut water, buttermilk and lemonade in the diet.

5. Proper Sleep: Giving rest to the body is very important as your weight loss regime would include heavy exercise. Try to get eight hours of sleep at night so that you can feel energetic the next day.

