Every house has a unique tale to tell through its architecture and furnishings. The decor one chooses for their space also significantly enhances its look, feel, and overall aesthetic. While it might be difficult to know where to begin due to so many options, there are certain guides you can follow to make the choice that suits you best. Following guidelines about material, type, and style of decor pieces, you can select items that fit your preferences and personality, allowing you to create a unique house. If you want to enhance your home’s allure, here are a few must-have decorative items for your space.

Decorative art pieces

A piece of art can enhance the elegance of your walls, side tables, and even its otherwise bare corners. You can put them in your study, living room, bedroom, or even entrance. Keep an eye out for the type of artwork that complements each of these spaces. Choose a contemporary design for your home if you want a sleek, modern appearance and a classic style if you want something more opulent.

Brass and copper decor

Metallic details and ornaments can give the house a dazzling, elegant appearance. Copper and brass are associated with modern design, with most designers using metal ornaments extensively to add the ideal sparkle and ethnic flair. Both metals bring refinement and luxury to any space while creating a pleasant and tranquil atmosphere.

Rugs

Rugs enhance the aesthetic of your space. There are a wide range of rugs available in various materials, sizes, and shapes. You might choose a Kashmiri rug if your decor is traditional, something in fur if your style is opulent, and some abstract rugs if your decor is modern. Remember to always check to see what blends well with your decor.

Mirrors

Mirrors can be strategically positioned to enhance a room’s appearance, reflect light, and give the impression that the space is larger and brighter. Mirrors come with a variety of frames, including wooden, metallic, and wall art that has been carved.

Vases

Vases are considered the safest type of home decor. The fact that they come in different sizes, shapes and textures makes them an easy choice. You can choose from a variety of opaque or transparent colours and fill them with real or synthetic flowers. Vases are a unique way to decorate a corner or tabletop, or shelf that would otherwise be vacant.

