5 Ways To Reduce Emotional Stress And Anxiety

Life is filled with obstacles that can, at times, emotionally and mentally drain you. There will be days when you’re tired and don’t feel like doing anything. There can be many reasons behind this feeling, but if you neglect it and don’t start working towards it to make yourself feel better, then it may lead to serious mental illness.

According to psychologists, due to the hectic modern lifestyle many people ignore the small details that can make them happy. Rather, they always think about bigger things and at times get worried about everything not progressing as per their plan.

Mental health experts suggest a few simple steps and practices in daily life, which will help us to deal with emotional stress.

Hydrate your body: It might seem odd, but always drink enough water when you are emotionally stressed. When your body is dehydrated it also affects the functioning of the brain. Dehydration drains our brain’s energy, prevents serotonin from being produced, and activates stress hormones. Hence, drinking more water in such a situation will always help.

Go out: It’s going to seem hard when you are in a difficult situation, but you’ve to step outside, even if it’s just for 5 minutes to feel better. You can go for a walk or meet your friends. This activity will help your brain refresh and think clearly.

Binge on something: As much as you feel drained emotionally and mentally, you shouldn’t ignore the nutrients and vitamins your body requires. Even if it’s a slice of bread or a fruit, you should eat it. When you’re not eating something in such situations, you are more prone to anxiety and this may worsen your mental state.

Be active: You should keep yourself physically active as that will help you also stay refreshed. You should engage in things that make you happly, like playing a sport, reading a book, painting and listening to music among others.

Talk to a friend: Always talking to a friend will help you ease your stress and give you clarity of thought. Don’t fear that you might burden people with your problems. Pent up emotions often lead to more mental stress and at times might make you overthink too. You can’t expect people to always be there for you if you don’t open up about your problems. Be it a friend, or a family member, always speak to them when you are struggling mentally or emotionally.

