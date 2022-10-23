CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » 5 Ways to Take Care of Your Health This Festive Season
5 Ways to Take Care of Your Health This Festive Season

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 10:38 IST

New Delhi, India

As festivities knock on the door, it becomes more important to include proteins, nutrients, and carbohydrates in your diet. (Image: Shutterstock)

Binge drinking during Diwali festivities can harm your health and make you gain weight.

The festive season in India is all about celebrations, good food, family gathering and parties. Amid the celebrations and relatives ringing the doorbells, it is quite normal to feel stress, anxiety or too tired at times. Weight gain during the festive season is one of the major concerns that everyone has. Sleeping and waking up late, consuming excessive sugar, and drinking alcohol more than usual are a few reasons that disturb your fitness routine.

Here are 5 easy ways that will help you stay fit and healthy during the Diwali festivities.

Avoid Alcohol binges
Drinking alcohol during the festive season is common for many. But, binge drinking can harm your health and make you gain weight. Therefore, it is advised to make sure to always eat something before consuming alcohol. In addition, don’t forget to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Strike a balance
Without a doubt, festivals are incomplete without sweets. But, what matters is how much sugar you are consuming at a time. Strike a balance between limiting yourself completely and eating too much. Nothing can harm your health if you consume it in the right proportions. The best thing to maintain your healthy routine is not to binge on sweets.

Stay Hydrated
Drink lots of water to stay hydrated throughout the day. Undoubtedly water helps in burning more calories and restricting your appetite. Hence, it is even asked by the nutritionist to drink at least 3 litres of water a day.

Exercise
To keep your weight in check, the combination of a healthy diet with a proper exercise routine is considered the best option. It is extremely important to follow a 20 to 30 minutes daily exercise routine.

Eat healthily
As festivities knock on the door, it becomes more important to include proteins, nutrients, and carbohydrates in your diet. It gets all the more difficult to keep a healthy check amid all the celebrations and consumption of sweets and other food items. Start taking fibre in your breakfast to reduce your weight. In addition, track your calorie intake so that you are not overloaded with fatty foods.

first published:October 23, 2022, 10:38 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 10:38 IST