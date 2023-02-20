Aloe vera benefits both hair and skin care regime as it contains vitamins, minerals and antioxidant properties. Applying aloe vera gel helps get rid of hair loss problems, hair thinning and dryness of the scalp. It promotes hair growth, also keeps your hair shiny and thick. The use of aloe vera along with some special ingredients can prove to be a healthy secret for your hair care. Here are some easy tips and tricks to keep your hair healthy and strong using aloe vera.

Apply a hair mask made of curd and aloe vera:

To make a hair mask, mix 2 spoons of curd with 2 spoons of aloe vera gel, and make a thick paste. Now, apply this mixture to the hair and after half an hour, wash off the hair. By using this pack 2-3 times a week, you will get rid of problems like hair fall and dandruff, and your hair will become soft and shiny.

Apply a hair mask made of amla and aloe vera

Amla and aloe vera are rich in Vitamin C, it also contains antioxidant properties. To make this hair mask, mix 2 teaspoons of amla juice with 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel and apply it to the hair. Massage the scalp. After half an hour, shampoo your hair. Applying this hair mask 2-3 times a week will make your hair long, thick and shiny.

Use onion and aloe vera hair mask

Aloe vera and onion are rich in sulphur, which accelerates hair growth. To prepare this hair mask, mix 4 spoons of onion juice with 2 spoons of aloe vera gel. Now, apply this mask to the hair and massage it for 7 minutes. Then after keeping it for 1 hour, wash the hair with clean water. Try this method 1 to 2 times a week for better results.

Use fenugreek and aloe vera hair mask

Fenugreek seeds and aloe vera contain antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. To make this hair mask, soak some fenugreek seeds overnight. Now, prepare a paste by adding these soaked seeds with 2-3 spoons of aloe vera gel in a mixer grinder. Now, apply this mask to the hair and massage it with your hands. After keeping it for 1 hour, wash the hair gently. Applying this hair mask will make your hair long and thick.

Prepare a hair mask made of castor oil and aloe vera gel

To prepare this hair mask, mix 1 teaspoon of castor oil and 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder with 2 teaspoons of aloe vera gel. Now, mix all the ingredients well and apply this paste to your hair. After 1 hour, wash your hair. Using this hair mask 1 to 2 times a week, you will get rid of problems like hair fall, dandruff, dry hair and split ends.

