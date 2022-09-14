5 Ways To Use Empty Milk Packets

Reuse, reduce and recycle is the right way forward to sustainable living. To reduce the waste created by plastic and polythene, many reuse it in some form or the other. While plastic and polythene are banned in some states, they are still being used in many places. The milk that we purchase from the market also comes in a packet made of plastic, which is harmful to the environment.

Many throw away those empty milk packets. This can harm the environment even more as plastic takes centuries to decompose. In order to reduce wastage, one can reuse milk packets in many ways. Let’s take a look at some of the ways to reuse milk packets:

1. Make a funnel

You can use an empty milk packet to make funnels. These funnels can be used to apply henna. They can also be used to store cream and other edibles in the fridge. To make a funnel from a milk packet, roll the packet in the shape of a funnel and tape it from the top.

2. Mat

You can also make a strong mat from empty milk packets. Wondering how? Collect several empty milk packets over the course of a few days. Now, stick all the packets together with the help of glue or tape. They can also be used to make covers for small furniture.

3. Handmade fan

Making a handmade fan with the help of milk packets is also possible. For this, take an empty milk packet and cut it into a square. Now, put a cloth around it and glue a wooden stick in one corner. Your handmade fan is ready.

4. Gardening

Did you know that milk packets can also be used for gardening? They can be used as pots for plants. For this, add soil and manure to the packet. Lastly, add a plant to it and don’t forget to water it regularly.

5. Copy covers

You can use empty milk packets as covers for your copies and books. Milk packets are durable. They will also protect your books against water.

