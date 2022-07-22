5 Ways to Use Jamun in Your Diet to Control Diabetes

Jamun is widely used in Ayurveda for diabetes treatment. During the monsoon season, Jamun or black plum is available in abundance. Jamun is a powerful antioxidant and has several health benefits. However, the most common benefit of this sweet and juicy fruit is in the treatment of diabetes. Jamun is widely used in Ayurveda for diabetes treatment as it has a compound called jambolin, which helps to control blood sugar and enhance insulin sensitivity.

According to many well-known nutritionists jambolin in Jamun slows down the release of sugars in the body. Therefore, they are very beneficial for diabetic people.

Jamun is also rich in antioxidants, protein, calcium, fibre, iron, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin C and manganese. You can add jamun to your diet to control blood sugar levels. Try these simple ways to increase intake of Jamun.

1. Jamun juice

Having jamun juice is the easiest way to incorporate the fruit in your diet without much hassle. For preparing jamun juice, add ¼ cup of jamun pulp to chilled water and black salt. Add honey as per taste and blend everything together.

2. Jamun chia pudding

You can have this tangy fruit by preparing jamun chia pudding. Simply add chia seeds, honey, and coconut milk together in a bowl until the seeds swell up in around 4 hours. Then take jamuns and grind them into a puree. Mix the jamun puree with the chia mixture and enjoy the combined benefits of jamuns and chia seeds.

3. Jamun fizz

You can have jamun fizz if you are looking to include jamun in your diet. Mix some lemon soda and apple juice in a bowl. Add some jamuns into the mixture and let it sit for a while as they steep into the sodas. Serve this refreshing drink cold.

4. Jamun salad

Salad lovers can prepare a jamun salad and incorporate jamuns in their diet. You can add jamuns into any salad of your liking and enjoy. Having jamun salad will improve your immunity as well as your hemoglobin count.

5. Have it as a snack

If you are on a weight loss diet, you can take jamuns as a snack. Jamuns are low in calories and high in fibre. Therefore your sugar levels can be maintained while losing weight.

