5 Ways To Use Vitamin E For Your Skin And Hair

Vitamin E protects the body from free radicals, nourishes the body cells and boosts immunity. Regular intake of vitamin E helps the body to build a stronger defence against viruses, diseases, and deficiencies. Additionally, vitamin E helps in keeping skin healthy. It also benefits our hair by lowering oxidative stress and maintaining the protective lipid layer on the scalp. Vitamin E can support the scalp and provide your hair with a strong base.

Let’s take a look at how you can use it for your skin and hair:

Skin Care

Face mask: Including vitamin E in your weekly face mask will give your skin a healthy glow and ensure nutrition to protect it from free radical damage.

Skin serum: Adding vitamin E serum to your skin care regimen will not only lessen acne outbreaks and give you a healthy glow, but it will also slow down the development of fine wrinkles and lessen hyper-pigmentation over time.

Moisturizer: Vitamin E makes our skin soft. By adding vitamin E with your usual moisturizer you can get a soft and supple skin.

Hair Care

Shampoos: Vitamin E is present in a number of shampoos and conditioners. Shampoo and conditioner with vitamin E can be used to wash hair just like ordinary products. This helps to nourish hair and reduces hair fall.

Food: Eating habits are important for healthy hair. Lack of calories, protein or micro-nutrients like vitamin E in daily diet can affect the development, maintenance and thinning of your hair. Some of the richest sources of vitamin E include nuts, leafy greens, olive oil and sunflower oil.

Vitamin E oil: Most vitamin E oils are diluted with a carrier oil to lessen skin irritation. Make sure to adequately dilute the oil if you wish to use pure vitamin E oil. However, vitamin E oils can be expensive. It could be challenging to work with pure vitamin E oil as it is thick and quickly oxidises when exposed to air.

Hair mask: Though vitamin E oil may aid in nourishing your hair, it cannot repair the individual hair strands. Instead, hair masks with vitamin E could be helpful as vitamin E gets easily absorbed and it nourishes the scalp.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here