5 Ways You Can Add Modern Touch to Traditional Indian Looks

If you cannot decide whether to wear a traditional look or a more modern wear at the next wedding reception, we have a suggestion for you. Why not blend the two styles? A fusion of modern and traditional looks is the way to go if you are aiming to make a fashion statement and take a bit of a risk. We have curated some looks worn by your favourite celebrities that show how to ace this style:

Jumpsuit Saree

Designed by stylist Rhea Kapoor, this comfy take on saree does not compromise on style. This Indo-Western piece is an upgrade to the Palazzo saree. Drape this saree in a royal silk finish and you are ready to grab the attention at the next wedding function.

Sharara/Palazzo saree

Worn by Katrina Kaif, this style will not leave you worrying about your look. Katrina accessorised her Manish Malhotra creation with a statement necklace. A Palazzo saree style replaces the A-line skirt with a sharara or the loose pants as the lower half, and comes with an attached pallu draped over it. It’s a great alternative to the traditional saree look.

Matching shoes

Swara Bhasker showed us how one can be a fun and comfortable bridesmaid who can dance the night away by ditching the heels. The actress attended the wedding of her friend last year wearing a pair of sneakers that matched with her black Rajasthani lehenga. The white sneakers came with matching mirror work in black fabric just like Swara’s lehenga designed by Mayyur Girotra.

Saree Dress

A modern take on saree, this saree dress could be your perfect choice for the next evening function. Designed by Rashmi Varma, the saree dress is a blend of a dress and traditional saree. This hybrid variation features a pallu to retain the essence of a six-yard drape.

Pant Saree

Ditch the petticoat and go for a pair of sharply tailored pants underneath your modern version of saree. Mira Rajput was seen embracing this style as she wore Shantanu & Nikhil’s creation for an award function in 2018. Mira draped the black and white saree over a strapless blouse and accessorised the look with a metal belt.

How are you going to blend traditional Indian wear with modern style?

