Everyone aims to be the best parent for their kids. Good parenting is crucial to ensure that the child grows up healthy and confident. Parents today are constantly looking for ways to update their knowledge on raising children in the modern world. Many parents often struggle to think about what they can do to keep their children not only physically but also mentally healthy.

As parents, it’s your responsibility to ensure that you establish a strong connection with your children and be there whenever they need you. Their mental well-being in the early days should be your top priority so that the child stays healthy later in life.

Here are a few things to keep in mind to keep your child mentally healthy:

1. Encourage your children to express their feelings and share their thoughts with you. Show that you love them and their flaws while making them comfortable with you. All children deserve the same amount of nurturing, love, and care. So, treat each of your children equally and avoid prioritising the needs of one child over that of the other.

2. Children usually experience behavioural changes as they advance through various developmental stages of life. If you notice that your child is becoming more reclusive and distancing himself from friends and family, then give them some time alone but also tell them that you are always there.

3. Children are encouraged when they receive compliments and are told that they did a good job. This feeling of pride can stay with your children for long and can be effective for their mental health. So, whenever you task them with something, always consider appreciating them no matter if they are able to excel or not.

4. Parents mostly exclude children from the decision-making process thinking that they are not mature enough. It is crucial to involve your children in activities so that they feel valued and are motivated to do better.

5. As a parent, express your emotions openly in front of your kids. Have discussions at the dinner table or bond with them over a cup of tea. This will make them realise that you are open to talk whenever they need to vent their feelings.

