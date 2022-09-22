5 Ways You Can Make Use of Coconut Oil to Get Rid of Dandruff

Dandruff is one thing that makes anyone and everyone feel under confident. No one wishes to see a white flaky thing on their clothes. To remove dandruff, one follows many home remedies, goes to the parlour for hair treatments, uses market-based products that have chemicals in them and claims to remove dandruff in one go.

You do a lot of things to get rid of dandruff and itchy scalp. All these things only cause damage. In this case, one can use coconut oil and can get rid of many hair problems, including dandruff.

Coconut oil contains plenty of vitamin K, protein, vitamin E, and capric acid that help overcome the problem of dandruff on the scalp. Coconut oil also contains antifungal and anti-microbial elements that work to remove dandruff. Coconut oil also nourishes the hair, removes dryness and makes it stronger.

Let’s take a look at ways in which you can use coconut oil to remove dandruff:

Apply coconut oil on your hair from scalp to length. Now, take a shower cap and wear and wrap a hot towel. Remove the shower cap in 30 minutes and let the oil remove from the hair overnight. Wash your hair in the morning with shampoo.

Warm the coconut oil and apply it to your hair. Massage the roots with light hands for 10 minutes and let them sit for 30 minutes. Wash your hair after 30 minutes.

Mix 2 tablespoons of coconut oil with one teaspoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it for 30 minutes and then wash your hair with shampoo. Lemon can make your scalp a little itchy.

Mix one teaspoon of coconut oil and one teaspoon of jojoba oil in a bowl. Now lukewarm it a little and apply it to your scalp with light hands. Keep it for 30 minutes and then wash it.

Take 3-4 teaspoons of coconut oil in a bowl and add 5-6 drops of rosemary oil. Now, mix this and apply it to the roots of the hair. Cover the hair with a shower cap and wash after 30 minutes.

