5 Winter Festivals In India That Are Worth Your Travel

Winters are calling, and they are lovely. Soon the temperature will drop. With your hot cocoa and warm clothes, you are ready. The enjoyment of the outdoors won’t, however, end. A carnival is brought on by the season and is celebrated all around the world. Everyone is aware of the lavish Christmas celebrations that are followed by New Year’s celebrations. Other than that, there are a number of fascinating winter festivals that are enthusiastically and heartily observed throughout the world.

Travellers from all over the world can improve their trip by taking part in well-known winter festivals and learning about the local culture. Let us take a look at these top 7 winter festivals of the world that bring warmth and cheer to the chill of winter, surpassing the joy of Christmas and the more typical customs of New Year’s parties!

Sunburn Festival, Goa

Sunburn began in 2007 as a three-day music festival hosted in Vagator in the last week of December that features an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, food, and shopping. It has grown to become an international-level celebration attended by thousands of music fans from all over the world. The electronic music festival has evolved into a brand that features a diverse range of music.

Jaisalmer Desert Festival, Rajasthan

If you want to experience Rajasthan’s traditional desert life, the Jaisalmer Desert Festival is the event for you. Every year in the month of February, it lasts three days. The incident would cause you to see the desert ship in a variety of shapes. You can enjoy camel ornamentation, fur cutting, and camel polo. It also includes camel gymnastics and camel formation dancing with a band. Prepare to be enthralled by Rajasthan’s musical and cultural spectacle.

Manali Winter Festival, Himachal Pradesh

Another celebration held in India in January is the Winter Carnival in Manali. This celebration of Himachali culture was first held in 1977. Folk performances, cultural competitions, and regional cuisine are among this event’s attractions. In addition to this, one of the top tourist destinations in Manali is Solang Valley, where one may engage in winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

Rann Utsav, Kutch, Gujarat

One of India’s most vibrant winter festivals, Rann Utsav has held annually in the White Desert of the Kutch district of Gujarat. One of the biggest salt deserts in the world, Rann of Kutch is a must-see destination in Gujarat. This celebration is observed from October 28 until February 23, lasting over three months. The neighbourhood comes alive during the festival with folk dances, musical performances, handicraft and food shops, camel rides, and even adventure sports.

Hornbill Festival, Kohima, Nagaland

Indian tribes from the Hornbill Festival in Kohima, Nagaland, stand in for the true Indian culture that is found in the country’s jungles and other remote, off-the-beaten-path areas. Nagaland tribes get together every December to provide the populace with magnificent cultural gifts. It is not surprising that this festival is drawing crowds from all around the world given the showcase of arts, music, crafts, and culture.

