5 Winter Hair Care Tips to Keep Your Hair in Great Shape, Even When It's Freezing Outside

Winter season is here! And it brings along, hair troubles and skin problems. While most of the skin problems can be solved with a good amount of moisturising lotions, hair on the other hand needs more extensive care. The biggest problem during winters arises from drinking less water, as we tend to get less thirsty thus leading to dry and brittle hair, prone to breakage. Ensuring that your water intake doesn’t drop is the first step towards taking care of hair. Here are some useful tips by Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair Expert, Founder & CEO, Surya Brasil to ensure that your tresses also enjoy the winter season as much as you do.

Lower the water temperature when you shower

We all love taking long, hot baths during the winters, as it feels like the best way to beat the chill. But, water that is too hot can lead to dry skin and affect the hair even more. It makes the hair brittle, and turns the scalp flaky and itchy. This can lead to dandruff too that becomes stubborn and doesn’t go away. In fact, washing your hair with cold water with an organic, natural and vegan shampoo is preferable. You can follow it up with a similar, harsh chemical-free conditioner to give the strands a perfect finish. A natural, vegan and organic shampoo, free of sulfates, parabens, and dyes, enriched with herbal extracts and fruits is an ideal option. Choose a similar conditioner, which contains ingredients that nourish the hair like Amazonian vegetable oils and butters and rice protein, free of mineral oil, silicones, synthetic fragrances and no chemicals to give your hair a perfect finish.

Deep condition once a week

A natural hair mask is perfect to replenish the lost nutrients and add the lustre that you and your hair truly deserve. Henna is the perfect solution, as it is vegan, organic and natural and devoid of harmful chemicals like PPD, EDTA, GMOs, gluten, ammonia, and its by-products such as Ethalonamina, Diethalonamina and Triethalonamina. A ready-to-use henna paste with herbs like Jua, malva, guarana, babassu oil Jaborandi, Guarana, Açaí sourced from Brazilian rainforests, is a powerhouse of nutrients for the hair. Applying once a week for just an hour is enough for your tresses to feel rejuvenated.

Shampoo less often

Summers meant shampooing your hair every other day but winter is a breeze as there is no sweat and you can shampoo just twice a week. Remember not to go out with your hair still wet, as it can take away the moisture of the hair. This brings our attention to the use of heating products for styling hair. They are a big no for any season, but during winters they must be totally avoided as they will further replete the moisture of the hair, apart from the winter chill.

Also Read: 7 Tips to Travel With Your Pet In Winters

Hot oil massage

A relaxing hot oil massage for your hair helps in improving the blood circulation and it also helps the scalp to absorb the nutrients better. This is a relaxing exercise for your hair and roots which feels like a bliss too. Add it to your weekend routine and it can easily become a family tradition with everybody giving each other a much- needed head massage with hot oil.

Cover your hair

If you love your hair, you know this is a routine that must be followed in any season. It protects your hair and scalp from the cold, wind, dirt and from moisture loss. You can try a variety of hats and scarves to cover your hair. A jacket with a hoody is another fashionable way to cover your mane and yourself from the cold winds. It also helps to cover up in case your tresses are still wet and you need to move out urgently. Though, you must take enough care that you don’t expose your wet hair as they can be more easily damaged when compared to dry hair.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here