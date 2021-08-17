5 Wonderful Drinks to Cleanse and Detox Your Body

Detoxing your own body is fast becoming a new trend for all including the fitness freaks. People who consume detox drinks daily as part of their fitness routine can’t help but talk about its natural health benefits. Eating junk food and drinking too much alcohol makes the liver overworked. It becomes difficult for the liver to cleanse the blood. This also affects digestion and fat metabolism.

It is important to detoxify our liver. Here is a list of drinks which you can make at home for detoxification of the liver.

Mint tea

Mint leaves contain essential oils such as menthol and menthone. The oils help in detoxification and also support digestion. Boil water in a container, add a few mint leaves. Let it steep for a while and drink the tea half an hour before sleeping at night.

Ginger and lemon tea

This concoction of ginger and lemon tea helps in alleviating bloating and also boosts metabolism. In warm water, add half lemon juice and a slice of ginger. Mix and let it steep for 10-15 minutes and drink it at night before sleeping.

Fenugreek water

Consuming fenugreek water on a daily basis helps in weight loss and strengthens the digestive system. In boiling water add a tablespoon of fenugreek powder. Mix it well and strain the water in a cup and drink it anytime you want. You can also soak a spoon of whole fenugreek seeds in a glass of water overnight. In the morning, strain and drink it in an empty stomach.

Turmeric tea

Turmeric tea is one of the best ways to get rid of toxins in our body. In a glass of boiling water, add half tablespoon of turmeric. Mix honey with it and drink it in an empty stomach in the morning.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is loaded with antioxidants and has sedative properties that help in easing stress and also improves sleep quality. Boil water in a container, add 1 tablespoon of chamomile flowers. Keep it covered and let it steep for 10 minutes, and then drink it. To reap its benefits, consume the drink on a regular basis.

