5 Workouts That Bollywood Celebs Follow To Maintain A Fit Physique

Trying to stay fit is a dream of every person. To achieve our fitness goals, we try to maintain a healthy diet and hit the gym regularly. But it is not easy to stay motivated to work out every day for most people. You must find a workout routine that helps you stay fit, and you also enjoy doing it. Otherwise working out will become a daunting task for you. Let us take inspiration from our favourite Bollywood celebrities to find the right exercise to stay fit.

Do Pilates like Deepika

The queen of B-town Deepika is fond of Pilates. She can be seen showing off her great flexibility in her new movie ‘Gehraiyaan’. She has been doing Pilates for a long time to stay fit and have flexibility.

Swimming enthusiast Sonam Kapoor

Swimming is a great way of losing weight and maintaining your body size. Sonam Kapoor keeps switching between swimming and high-intensity cardio. She feels that swimming is a great way to maintain your body and it makes you feel refreshed.

Zumba Queen Nargis Fakhri

Zumba is a form of dancing workout. It is fun, refreshing, and helps you attain your body goals. People who are not into hardcore workouts can try this fun alternative workout where you can dance your worries out. Nargis Fakhri enjoys Zumba a lot and says to her fans that if they can not hit the gym then they have Zumba to help them out.

Yoga fan Shilpa Shetty

Our UP-Bihar girl is well-known for her toned body. She has been a great follower of yoga. She has promoted yoga on a global level. She has also released her CDs that got high recognition. Yoga helped her lose the pregnancy weight and always helped her to stay fit and calm.

Cardio like Bipasha Basu

This bong beauty is well-known for her amazing figure. But the hard work she does to stay fit is commendable. Bipasha is fond of cardio and promotes doing cardio to people who are trying to stay in shape.

