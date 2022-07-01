5 Yoga Asanas For a Healthy Heart

We all lead busy lives, and that makes it difficult to take care of our physical as well as mental health. The irregularities in eating and drinking habits sometimes lead to many heart-related problems. These days, heart-related diseases are not only happening to older people but to young men and women too.

And taking care of your health is no less than a challenge. But to keep yourself healthy, you can opt for yoga and pranayamas.

So today we are going to share with you the top 5 yoga asanas that will help to keep the heart healthy.

Trikonasana: Trikonasana is considered very effective in reducing stress, tension, and depression. This asana helps get rid of all the mental problems that are considered a major reason for many heart-related diseases. If you practice this yoga asana regularly, it helps reduce heart problems to a great extent.

Paschimottanasana: Paschimottanasana is a relaxing yoga pose, which is considered one of the best to improve heart health. It requires some flexibility. It is also the best one to improve immunity.

Vrikshasana: Practicing Vrikshasana increases stability, balance, and stamina in your body, which along with it stretches the chest muscles leading to better results in heart health.

Utkatasana: Utkatasana reduces the risk of chest blockage as it helps increase blood circulation in the body. There are many health benefits of doing this yoga asana. Utkatasana is also very effective in burning calories. And is also called the complete exercise.

Bhastrika: By doing Bhastrika Pranayama every day, the problem of asthma, blood pressure, hypertension, and many heart-related diseases can be overcome.

