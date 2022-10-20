5 Yoga Asanas to Relieve Constipation

A healthy lifestyle involves both a balanced diet and physical activity to keep you fit and flexible. While some people opt to go to the gym, others turn to Yoga. Those troubled by constipation can also opt for yoga as a few asanas or poses can help in relieving the problem and regulate bowel movements.

Along with keeping your stomach clean, these asanas also help in weight-loss and improve flexibility. Yoga instructor Savita Yadav recently shared a few tips, in an Instagram post, on 5 yoga asanas, which will help you overcome the problem of constipation.

1. Tadasana – Stand straight on the mat and stretch your whole body with your feet parallel and a few inches apart. Make sure your hands are straight up in the air and hold them together. Inhale while taking your hands up. Now lift your ankles and try to balance while standing on your toes. Stretch your body parts from the feet to the head. Count to 10 and then exhale while bringing the hands and ankles down.

2. Tiryak Tadasana – Stand in the tadasana position and now while bending to the left, breathe in and out and then do it on the right side. Repeat the cycle 20 times.

3. Katichakrasana – Stand positioning your feet creating a little gap between them and spread both hands to both sides. Now while inhaling, keep the left hand close to the waist and keep the right hand on the left shoulder while turning to the left. Now exhale. Do the same on the other side and repeat the cycle ten times.

4. Tiryak Bhujangasana – Lie on your stomach on the mat and open the legs on both sides of the mat. Now fold the hands and keep the face on the hands. Now slowly place the hands on the ground near the shoulder, and while taking a deep breath, raise the body till the waist. Try to look at the toes of the left foot while turning the neck to the right. Lie down again and repeat the same on the other side.

5. Udar Akarshanasana – Be in a squatting position on the mat. Keep your feet along your hip distance apart. Place your hands on your knees. After that, breathe out, twist from your right knee and keep them just close to your left foot. Place the inside part of your right foot on the ground. Next step, with the help of your left hand (use your left hand as a lever), push your left knee towards the right (while you’re bending/twisting to the left). Now what you have to do is, shrink your lower abdomen (squeeze) while looking towards your left shoulder. Remain in the position for around five to ten breaths. Next step, breathe in and come back to the squatting position. While exhaling, imitate the same process on your other side of the body to complete one round. You have to practice this Pose for five to six rounds.

