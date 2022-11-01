5 Yoga Poses To Breathe Easier Through COVID-19 And Pollution

Ever since the beginning of COVID-19, our respiratory health has been severely impacted. From taking preventive measures like wearing a mask and maintaining social distance, to taking Ayurvedic concoctions we have done it all. It is equally important to make sure we strengthen our lungs. Not only from potential COVID-19 attacks but from the poor air quality levels. Since early morning and late evening walks should be taken with caution with the rising pollution, you can always turn towards yoga for better lung health. Here are 5 poses you can begin with:

Cat Pose

Get on all fours, with your hips directly over your knees. Keep your hands shoulder-distance apart. Exhale deeply and round your spine toward the ceiling. Lower your head and your tailbone, while pulling your lower belly in and up. Return to a neutral spine position to release the pose. Aside from aiding lung health, this pose is effective in helping you relax and deactivate your stress response. It can also help you sleep better and strengthen your back muscles, abdominals, shoulders, wrists, and hips.

Cobra Pose

Boost your energy and fight off the ill-effects of sitting long hours in front of the desk with this pose. If you are suffering from lower backache, Bhujangasana can be beneficial. You can begin this chest opening pose by lying down and keeping your arms at shoulder-apart distance. Make sure your heels are tucked together, with your big toes straight back and press down. Start by lifting your head and chest. Roll your shoulders back and down. Keep your shoulders relaxed as you straighten your arms. But remember to keep a slight bend in your elbows.

Locust Pose

Salabhasana can be your go-to for preparing for deeper backbends. This is also a great way to improve posture and strengthen back muscles supporting your spine. Begin on your belly with your feet together. Rest your hands on either side with palms down. Keeping your hands on the mat, raise your head, chest and legs. This should be led with your inner thighs. Remember to roll your shoulders back and away from the floor.

Sphinx Pose

This gentle backbend pose begins with lying on your belly and keeping your legs side by side. Place your elbows under your shoulders and your forearms firmly on the floor parallel to each other. As you inhale, lift your upper torso and head away from the floor. This is a great pose for stretching your chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen. It is also helpful in reliving stress and strengthening your bag.

Wheel Pose

Perhaps the most difficult pose of the list, Urdhva Dhanurasana, is too beneficial to miss. It targets your entire body. From giving you an energy boost to stretching your chest and lungs. It is also great to strengthen your arms, wrists, legs, buttocks, abdomen and spine. Lie on your back and bend your knees. Make sure your feet are firmly planted at hip-distance apart and parallel. Place your hands alongside your ears, palms resting on the ground. Lift your hips, torso, and head. Make sure you do not put the crown of your head on the floor. Your elbow should draw towards one another. Keep breathing evenly.

