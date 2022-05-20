5 Yoga Poses to Manage Anxiety

The worst emotions of humans are anxiety, stress, and fear. It can be difficult to be focused when anxiety hits you hard. We all want peace, happiness, and relaxation and what’s the best way to achieve all this other than yoga. It has been said that yoga is one of the most effective stress-reducing techniques. It is extremely beneficial for people suffering from anxiety and depression.

There are a few specific yoga poses that can help you with anxious feelings. Here are five of the best yoga poses for anxiety:

Ustrasana (Camel Pose): The camel pose, also known as Ustrasana, can help to relieve stress and improve blood circulation throughout the body. Sit on the floor and your knees hip-width apart. As you gently flex your glutes, rotate your thighs inward slightly. Grasp the floor with the tops of your feet and shins. Place your hands behind your hips or on your pelvis. As you press the pelvis forward, keep the front of the thighs pressed back. Don’t overdo it and strain your lower spine. Raise your sternum and heart on an inhale while rolling your shoulder blades back and down. Keep your back straight. Repeat this a couple of times. Baddha Konasana (Bound Angle Pose): This pose strengthens and stretches the inner thighs while also relieving fatigue. Sit on a mat with your legs at your sides. As you bring the bottoms of your feet together, exhale. Pull them in the direction of your pelvis. Bring your knees to your sides. As you take several deep breaths, continue to press your heels together. Balasana (Child’s pose): Balasana is good for your lymphatic and nervous systems. It will relax you and relieve stress. It elongates the thighs, hips, and ankles. It helps with neck and back pain. Kneel with your toes touching the ground. Open your knees to hip-width. Exhale as you lower your torso between your thighs while sitting on your heels. Maintain a stretch in your spine by lengthening the back of your neck. Hands and arms should be placed at your sides or near your torso. Allow gravity to pull your shoulders toward the floor. You can stay for 30 seconds or as long as you want. Bitilasana (Cow Pose): This simple pose increases brain power and improves focus, coordination, and mental stability. Begin in a tabletop position, with knees directly beneath hips and hands beneath shoulders. Maintain a neutral posture with your head and neck and your gaze fixed on the floor. Lift the chest and bend while looking at the floor on an inhale. As you lift your head into a forward gaze, your belly should sink toward the floor. Dhanurasan (Bow pose): Dhanurasana, or the bow pose, stretches your body. It helps to relieve tension in the shoulders, chest, and neck by opening them up. Lie down with your arms at your sides. Maintain a hip-width distance between your knees while bringing your heels as close to your glutes as possible. Hands-on the ankles. Inhale while lifting your thighs, heels, head away from the floor. Keep your shoulders away from your ears.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.