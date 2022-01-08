55% of Divorced Women Want to Find Love, Move On: Survey

Marriage is a relationship that is bound by love, loyalty, and companionship. When any one of the partners deviates from the path of ensuring love and loyalty from their partner, then divorces take place. According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, Dr Shweta Sharma, psychologist and founder of Mansa Global Foundation, says one should get married when looking for a life partner, not a roommate.

After a divorce, most women feel devastated and depressed. According to a survey conducted by the dating app Quack Quack, 55 percent of divorced women desire to move on and find new love in their life.

Over 55 per cent of divorced women in today’s society, according to the survey, wish to move on from their past trauma and sorrow. They want to embrace all of life’s new and exciting opportunities. They want to put the previous sorrow and grief behind them and establish a new bond after steering clear of all the burden. On the other hand, some women prefer to be alone. In the end, it comes down to the woman in question and her happiness.

As per a report published in the scholarly journal Couple and Family Psychology, the main reasons behind divorce are lack of communication, extramarital affairs, lack of coordination between the couple, addiction to alcohol or drugs, and last but not least, lack of compatibility.

Psychologist Shweta Sharma said, instead of crying over failed relationships, it is better to start a new since one should always give themselves another chance. It helps in overcoming the stress and depression caused by the grief of divorce. New marriage brings a lot of positivity in life, which improves the quality of life and makes women emotionally stronger.

