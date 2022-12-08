6 Cost-Effective Ways To Stay Warm in Winter

Winter has arrived and people have pulled out their winter clothes to keep warm. December and January are the coldest months. Wearing warm clothes is just not enough. People have to take extra measures to avoid freezing weather. However, appliances such as a geyser for the bath and a heater to maintain a comfortable room temperature causes the electricity bill to skyrocket. In such a case, the question is whether we can take steps to keep ourselves and our homes warm while also consuming less electricity. Well, the answer is yes! We have compiled a list of ways you can accomplish this motive. Take a look below.

1. Drink hot soup: In the winter, make soup at home to keep the cold at bay. It will even help to boost your immunity and make you feel relaxed on the inside.

2. Do layering: Instead of wearing thick and heavy woolen clothes, try layering. Wear your cotton or thermal vest first, and then layer on warm clothes one after the other. Similarly, you can wear pyjamas and socks. This method will definitely assist you in staying warm.

3. Properly seal the room: Close the windows, skylights, doors, and other openings in the house to ensure that cold air does not enter the room. The space will begin to gradually warm up in this manner.

4. Stay active: If you continue to sit in one place, you are likely to feel more cold. In contrast, if you stay active by doing exercises like running, cycling, and so on, your body will remain hot.

5. Make use of carpet: Floors of the room become cold in the winter. To keep them warm, lay carpets at places wherever possible. You will avoid coming into contact with the cold floor by doing so.

6. Cover glass windows: If you have a lot of glass windows in your house, you should wrap them with file covers. If this is not possible, thick curtains can be used. This will contribute to keeping the room cozy.

