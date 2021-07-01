6 Desi Shows You Should Watch to Learn Cooking from

Indian cuisine is rich and varied but unfortunately cooking in many households is restricted to trying local and traditional dishes only. We are bringing you a list of TV shows that you can watch and learn cooking from. They show easy to make recipes that can be tried without much hassle, even if you are a newbie.

Rhodes Across India

Restaurateur Gary Rhodes collaborated with Discovery to document Indian cuisines, the most popular ones from various regions. Even though the show is old, YouTube videos can be found online. From shooing in Indian markets to cooking with local chefs, this show has it all related to cooking, tips and more.

Khaana Khazana

In the 90s, Sanjeev Kapoor introduced cooking shows to TV audience. His charming way of hosting and easy recipes made him a popular name. In Khaana Khazana, Sanjeev makes all kinds of Indian cuisines, which can be learnt from easily.

3 Course with Pankaj

MasterChef season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has ventured into hosting cooking shows. One of her most watched series is 3 Course with Pankaj, in which she shows how to make appetizers, main course and dessert for a one-time meal. She teaches easy recipes that can be tried out by beginners as well. There are also vide ranging recipes for pros.

Chakh Le India

Hosted by Aditya Bal, Chakh Le India is a travel cum cooking show, which unearths various hyper-local and delicious recipes. It is a must watch show during leisure time and there are certainly things to learn from too.

Vicky Goes Veg

Chef Vicky Ratnani makes delicious recipes for vegetarian people. This show is dedicated to veg meal lovers and right from healthy salads to fusion recipes, it has it all that you can think of.

Mummy Ka Magic

Moms have to really struggle in the kitchen to cook up something new every time, especially for kids. Amrita Raichand hosts this lovely cooking show that shows how to experiment with everyday recipes and present them with a twist. Plus point is, it caters to mothers and children.

