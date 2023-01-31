Street food is a crucial component of India’s rich and diverse culture, as each state has its own particular cuisine. The street food items may be sold on tiny pushcarts, food trucks, kiosks or tables but the varieties never fail to impress us. When compared to what a conventional restaurant can offer, street food provides a certain amount of delightful magic that not all high-end restaurants always offer. That’s why some of the best appetizer ideas are inspired by street cuisine.

From Delhi’s chole bhature to Gujarat’s dabeli and Maharashtra’s vada pav, you and your appetite will never stop being surprised by Indian street foods. Some other popular street foods in India include chaat, which is a savoury snack made with fried dough and various toppings such as chickpeas, yoghurt and tamarind chutney; samosas, which are deep-fried or baked pastries filled with spiced potatoes, among many others. Other popular street foods in India include gol gappa, bhel puri, sev puri, kachori, dahi bhalla and so much more.

Do you miss your favourite street cuisine but don’t want to step out of your doors? Need not worry. Here are 6 delectable street foods which you can easily make at home:

1. Chole Bhature

Our taste buds are already piqued by the name. The classic Punjabi meal, chole bhature, may be found in every restaurant and on every North Indian street, particularly in the areas surrounding Delhi and Punjab. It is a combination of chana masala (spicy chickpeas) and bhatura (a deep-fried bread made with wheat flour and yoghurt). The dish is typically served for breakfast or brunch. Chole bhature is often accompanied by yoghurt, pickles and onions. It is known for its spicy and tangy flavour, and is considered a delicacy by many.

2. Momos

These South Asian delicacies have quickly gained a following among North Indians, especially Delhiites. Momos are a type of dumpling that originated in Tibet but are now popular in many parts of South Asia, including Nepal, Bhutan and India. They are made by filling a small ball of dough, typically made from wheat flour, with a variety of fillings such as ground meat, vegetables or tofu. Momos are typically steamed, although they can also be pan-fried or deep-fried. They are often served with a spicy dipping sauce, such as a chilli-vinegar or tomato-based sauce. In India, particularly in the North-East region, it’s a popular street food.

3. Gol Gappe

One of the most popular street dishes in India is golgappa which is everyone’s favourite. Golgappas are tiny, round, crispy atta or suji puris that are mixed with a variety of spices, tangy water, and mashed potatoes and chickpeas. This ubiquitous street meal is known by several different names across India like panipuri in Maharashtra, golgappa in some regions of North India, phuchka in West Bengal, and gupchup in some regions of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

4. Dabeli

Dabeli is a popular street food from western India It is made by stuffing a toasted bread roll (called pav) with a mixture of mashed potatoes, peanuts and spices. The mixture is then topped with a sweet and tangy chutney made from tamarind and dates and garnished with sev (thin, crispy chickpea noodles), pomegranate seeds and coriander. The bread roll is then pressed and cut into small pieces for serving. Dabeli is known for its unique combination of sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours and is considered a delicacy among street food lovers.

5. Vada Pav

This tasty street dish is a Maharashtrian speciality. Two pieces of pav are topped with spicy, fried vadas that resemble dumplings and are accompanied by a variety of hot chutneys. Vada pav is always seen on a Mumbai street and is something that everyone who visits the city must have.

6. Paapdi Chaat

A delicious recipe from the streets of ]Old Delhi is paapdi chaat. It combines crispy paapdi (small fried atta pooris), boiled chickpeas, potatoes, yoghurt and a variety of spices like red chilli powder, chaat masala and cumin powder for a melt-in-your-mouth feel. Paapdi chaat is an easy-to-make at-home snack that has the ideal ratio of sweetness, spice and tanginess.

