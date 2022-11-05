6 Effective Health Benefits of Milk For A Child’s Growth

Milk has numerous health benefits for children, including its high nutritional content. However, some parents may find it difficult to get their child to drink milk. They may have to chase their kids with a glass of milk, or the child may come up with every excuse not to drink it.

Milk not only provides children with strong and healthy bones, but it also aids in their overall growth and development. Drinking milk on a daily basis also helps children maintain good health. Here are six health benefits of milk for children:

Provides complete nutrition

Milk contains carbohydrates and fats for energy, proteins for development and repair, and several vitamins and minerals that a child needs for growth.

Bone and teeth development

Milk contains calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D, which promotes the healthy development of children’s bones and teeth. Calcium and phosphorus are essential in the formation of enamel, the coating on the teeth that protects them from wear and acids, found in food. Casein, a milk protein, can also coat the enamel, preventing calcium and phosphorus deposits from being lost. All three nutrients are beneficial in preventing diseases caused by brittle or weak bones, such as rickets, osteoporosis and osteomalacia.

Immunity boosting

Milk consumption reduces the risk of developing colon cancer and heart disease, according to research. Antioxidants such as selenium, zinc and vitamin E boost your child’s immune system, allowing them to fight infections. Inflammation can be controlled by nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids.

Maintaining blood pressure

Milk contains minerals, such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium that are known to lower blood pressure. It also has bioactive peptides, which are special proteins that help to lower the same. To avoid high blood pressure, also make sure your child’s diet is low in salt.

Hydration

Milk is 87 per cent water, making it an excellent choice for keeping your child hydrated throughout the day, especially after physical activities or exercise.

Benefits cardiovascular health

Minerals such as magnesium and potassium act as vasodilators, increasing blood flow to the organs. It also lowers the risk of diseases such as atherosclerosis and other heart conditions. The calcium in milk also improves blood clotting and blood cell function.

