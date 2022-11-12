6 Famous Hot Water Springs In India That Will Warm You Up This Winters

Hello, hot springs, and goodbye, lofty mountains and deep gorges. Hot springs in India are natural secrets that have frequently been mentioned in Indian mythology and are treasured as religious heritage. These hot springs have mostly been developed as bathhouses near temples, but they also flow naturally in other places. While some of these locations are visited for relaxing therapeutic baths at 21 degrees celsius and rejuvenating experiences, others are visited by tourists for the breathtaking hiking trails that lead to these surreal locations.

People have reaped the benefits of spring water for millennia because it is known to relieve muscular pains, dissolve kidney stones, cure high blood pressure, and treat a variety of skin diseases. India is home to a plethora of natural hot water springs, here are 5 most popular hot springs in India:

Manikaran, Himachal Pradesh:

Manikaran, located in the beautiful Parvati valley of Kullu district, is a popular pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Sikhs. Manikaran is well-known for its hot springs, in addition to its various religious sites. The hot water is widely used for cooking meals in temples and gurudwaras, and you can also take a holy bath in it. Because of its popularity, the small village is dotted with a variety of low-cost lodging options.

Kheerganga, Himachal Pradesh

Kheerganga, located uphill from Kasol in Himachal, is a breathtakingly beautiful spot filled with greenery, scenery, and tranquillity. A small natural hot water spring is located in such an idyllic setting. It is a trekker’s paradise because it is well-kept and less crowded.

Tatapani, Himachal Pradesh

Tatapani is a small village in Himachal Pradesh near Shimla. Hot water emerges from the Satluj River’s bank and mixes with the flowing river water. The water contains a high concentration of sulphur, and for hundreds of years, villagers believed it was magical water capable of curing ailments and joint pain.

Panamik, Ladakh

Panamik Hot Water Springs is located in Ladakh’s Nubra Valley at a height of 10,442 feet above sea level. These hot water springs are a treat for visitors amid Ladakh’s majestic landscape. Because the water contains sulphur, which has medicinal and healing properties, it is frequently visited by locals and tourists.

Gaurikund, Uttarakhand

Gaurikund is a village near Kedarnath. Gaurikund, located at a height of 6000 feet above sea level, is well-known for its thermal water spring. It serves as a base camp for pilgrims trekking to Kedarnath, who take a holy dip here to prepare for the uphill shrine.

Yumthang, Sikkim

Yumthang is a naturally preserved hot spring in the Himalayan state of Sikkim. The spring is located near the Lachung River’s bank, and two hot water pools have been built for both men and women.

