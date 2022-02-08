6 Fasts Observed In India For Love And Happy Married Life

Whether it’s a romantic dinner or an adventurous hike, February is the month of love. Some people go out of their way to celebrate it, while others finally find the strength to express their feelings. While Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, there also happens to be several fasts observed in a desire to find the perfect life partner or have a happy married life.

Here are some fasts that are observed in India for a happy married life.

Karva Chauth

The Karva Chauth fast is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. It is observed by women for the happiness and long life of their husbands.

Hartalika Teej

It is observed on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It is also one of the most difficult fasts and is observed by married women in order to ensure the long life of their husbands. People also worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day and seek their blessings.

Mangla Gauri

The Mangla Gauri fast is observed every Tuesday in the month of Shravan. The purpose behind it is to achieve good fortune. On this day, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped, and it is believed that keeping this fast increases love between the partners.

Ashunya Shayan

Observed on the second day of the Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month, this fast is believed to nurture bonding between spouses and eliminate marital problems.

Vat Savitri

In Hinduism, the Vat Savitri fast holds special significance. It is done on the day of Jyeshtha Amavasya for the happy and long lives of husbands. The Vat tree is also worshipped on this day.

Sawan Somwar

The Sawan Somwar fast is considered one of the most important fasts in the Hindu religion. It is believed that if you fast for 16 Mondays, the merciful God will grant you everything you desire. Anyone who wishes to worship Lord Shiva can observe this fast. However, it is primarily observed by unmarried women who are facing difficulty finding a suitable life partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.