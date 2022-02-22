6 Foods That Will Keep You Cool in Summer

We tend to overlook or ignore granny’s easy solution of eating fresh, seasonal food as we go about following our own lifestyle.

Many of us feel dehydrated during the summer, and having low energy is another sign of being affected by it. As a result, we must exercise greater caution throughout the heating season. We may avoid the dangers of summer by eating correctly and making certain lifestyle modifications.

Local grocery markets are at their finest during the summer when fruits and vegetables are plentiful and as fresh as they can be. So, here’s a list of foods to incorporate into your diet this summer.

Watermelon

This fruit, as its name suggests, is a hydrating hero, and liquids are just what you require when the sun is on. The high-water content of watermelon maintains your cool and keeps you hydrated. That same water content will leave you full.

Tomatoes

Though you should always apply sunscreen to ensure your safety from the summer heat, eating tomatoes as well as other red fruits and vegetables may provide additional protection because eating more lycopene – the pigment that gives tomatoes their red colour – may help safeguard your skin from sunburn.

Advertisement

Berries

Berries provide several health advantages. Strawberries and blueberries are high in flavonoids that promote blood flow to the skin and reduce sensitivity to light, improving the health and appearance of your skin.

Cucumber

Cucumber is high in fibre and helps keep digestive problems at bay in the summer. Cucumber has a significant water content as well. So, consume this crunchier food to remain cool in hot weather.

Salads

The health advantages of substituting a salad for a regular meal are tremendous. Leafy greens, from cabbage and spinach to sprouts, are high in carotenoids, which the body processes to vitamin A. This aids in the protection of the skin from damaging UV radiation.

Fresh Juice

Fruits that are accessible throughout the summer season function fantastically as juice. Nothing says tropical like a chilly glass of freshly pressed juice, whether it’s the citrus flavour of oranges or the sweet and tangy flavour of limes.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.