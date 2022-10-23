CHANGE LANGUAGE
6 Health Benefits of Walking That You Should Know
1-MIN READ

6 Health Benefits of Walking That You Should Know

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 16:02 IST

New Delhi, India

If you walk on an inclined path, you will burn more calories than by walking on a straight path

If you walk on an inclined path, you will burn more calories than by walking on a straight path (Image: Shutterstock)

The number of calories you burn will depend on a variety of factors, like your weight, pace, walking speed, and terrain, to name a few. Read here to know the many advantages of walking

Walking is excellent for the body. Just like any other exercise, walking burns calories and helps you lose weight. You can add walking to your regular fitness regime or inculcate this as your regular activity in your sedentary life. Walking keeps you fit and healthy aids in digestion and also improves cardiovascular health. To lose a significant number of kilos you need to burn a lot of calories, which depends on a couple of factors like – your weight, pace, speed of walking, and terrain to name a few.

Here are the benefits of walking:

  1. Losing calories: Walking helps in burning calories and losing weight. A brisk walk is more beneficial than a leisure walk. Same way, if you walk on an inclined path, you will burn more calories than by walking on a straight path.
  2. Toning: Walking can strengthen the muscles of your legs and make them look more toned. For more strength pair it with other exercises like jogging, cycling, squats, and lunges among others.
  3. Improve cardiovascular health: A 30-minute walk every day can boost the health of your heart by reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. The farther you walk and longer the duration, it will be beneficial for your heart as well as your overall body.
  4. Regulate blood sugar levels: Regular walking can keep your sugar levels in check. As per a study published by the American Diabetes Association, short and intermittent bouts of walks proved effective to control blood sugar. You can consider walking after your meals as well for exercise and health.
  5. Boosts energy: Instead of your regular caffeine intake to boost energy, choose to go for a short walk, whether at home or at the office. A walk is more effective in boosting your energy when you are tired or sleepy as it increases the flow of oxygen and levels of energy hormones like cortisol, epinephrine and norepinephrine in the body.
  6. Allows you to be creative: Walking may help with mental blocks and clear your head. It allows you to think clearly. If at the office, try to go for a walk outside or initiate meetings with colleagues over a walk.

first published:October 23, 2022, 16:02 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 16:02 IST