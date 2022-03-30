6 Mighty Millets To Add To Your Daily Routine

A lot of importance is given to the consumption of rice and wheat, when one plans their diet. But these two can be easily replaced by the mighty millets, which are much more nutritious and healthy. Millets are healthy whole grains - they are gluten-free, loaded with protein, fiber, and antioxidants. These food grains have been a part of the Indian diet since ancient times, but owing to its amazing health benefits, it has gained popularity even in western countries.

Here are 6 types of millets that will assist you in shedding kilos:

Ragi

Advertisement

Rich in iron, ragi is required by our body to produce haemoglobin in the red blood cells. It is loaded with calcium and potassium. Considering, it is rich in fiber content, ragi takes time to get digested in the stomach hence one feels fuller for a longer time. It is also rich in calcium and Vitamin D which makes it a superfood for bones. And what acts as a cherry on the cake is that ragi is easy to cook and can be made into a number of tasty dishes.

2. Jowar

Jowar or sorghum is loaded with nutrients including Vitamin B, magnesium, and antioxidants like flavonoids, phenolic acids, and tannins. The B vitamins boosts the metabolism and improves the quality of hair and skin, while magnesium promotes bone and heart health. The fibre in jowar promotes gut health, regularise your blood sugar levels, and aids weight management.

3. Buckwheat Millet

Buckwheat is also a gluten free grain which is a good source of protein, fiber, and energy. People with a celiac disease or gluten intolerances, buckwheat and buckwheat flour are excellent dietary alternatives. It helps in shedding kilos, lowers blood pressure, and improves cardiovascular health.

4. Bajra

Bajra is known as the pearl millet. It has a variety of nutrients including protein, fibre, magnesium, iron, and calcium. Bajra is exceptionally low in calories and one of the best choices of grain if the aim is to shed kilos. Due its fibre content, you feel fuller for a longer time without increasing the daily calories count. Daily consumption of bajra cuts down risk of Type 2 Diabetes, several types of cancer, control cholesterol, and prevent asthma.

5. Rajgira

Amaranth is rich in fiber, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. Of all the nutrients, Amarnath contains a high amount of manganese, exceeding the daily nutrient needs in just one serving. This trace mineral improves brain function and protects against certain neurological conditions, while the protein and fiber content in the grain helps to build muscles and maintain digestive health. In fact, amaranth is more nutritious than quinoa.

6. Foxtail

Foxtail millet is rich in iron and calcium, this grain helps to strengthen the immune system and it also balances the blood sugar level in the body. Foxtail millet is rich in complex carbohydrates and is dietary, making it a good food option for people trying to shed kilos. Other benefits include, low cholesterol level, good digestion, and good heart health.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.