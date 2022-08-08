6 Must-Eat Vegetables In Monsoon

The rainy season is here and with it, comes health issues and diseases. But not everything is gloomy and bad. During monsoon, there are also various vegetables that provide you extra nutrients and are very beneficial. In this season, one should eat vegetable that grow in dry soil.

There are also a few vegetables that are not to be eaten on this time of the year as they get harmful. Eating cauliflower, bell peppers and eggplant during monsoon should be avoided. Now, let’s take a look at what all vegetables should one eat.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a vegetable that can be eaten even during rainy season. It can be consumed in the form of salad or in sandwiches. Cucumber will help in fighting various skin diseases.

Tomato

Tomato is not just a vegetable; it is also a fruit and can be consumed in many ways. Tomato helps keeping the skin clear and the antioxidants present in tomato helps fighting diseases caused in rainy season.

Ladies finger

Eating ladies finger akak okra keeps the cholesterol level of the body under control.

Gourd

Eating gourd during monsoon provides various benefits. It keeps the digestion good and as gourd is rich in iron, vitamin B and C, it protects the body from infections.

Bitter gourd

Even more beneficial than a normal gourd, is the bitter gourd. Bitter gourd is rich in vitamin C and keeps the body fit i.

Tinda

Whether you like it or not, tinda has many benefits.It relieves inflammation and irritation of the body.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

