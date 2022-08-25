6 Myths About Nuts And Dry Fruits Busted

From our grandmothers to our mothers, we all love eating dry fruits and nuts. As kids, we were always taught to have a handful of nuts to meet our nutrition requirements and of course for better health. As time passed, we came across a lot of information regarding nuts and ended up getting confused, whether to believe in the age-old wisdom that was passed to us through generations, of nuts or the newbie bloggers doling out information on what to eat and what not to.

Don’t let this confusion get to you. We shall uncover some truths and debunk myths about nuts and dry fruits

Myth: Mamra Almonds are good for health as compared to California Almonds

Fact: It is true that Mamra is good for health because they contain a much higher amount of monosaturated oils that help in lowering bad cholesterol in your body while also raising healthy cholesterol. They also have higher content of natural sugar and protein making them more nutritious. People with higher physical activity and minimal consumption can consume Mamra as it fulfils your daily requirement of nutrients and gives you an energy boost because of the high protein and sugar content.

However, California almonds are processed and hence have less natural sugar, protein and oils as compared to Mamra. They are apt for everyday consumption, especially for people who are not involved in physical activities and have a desk job.

Myth: Raisins have high sugar content and are not good for teeth

Fact: Raisins have several antioxidants, one of which inhibits the growth of oral bacteria. It can even prevent cavity-causing bacteria from developing by keeping the bacteria from adhering to the surface of the tooth at all.

Myth: Cranberries can be preserved only with sugar and hence are unhealthy

Fact: Dried cranberries are loaded with natural fibers which take time for digestion and hence control appetite aiding in weight loss. Cranberries are extremely rich in nutrients and low in calories which are extremely good for your gut health. “Include cranberries in your diet as it may reduce the risk of heart disease. They also contain proanthocyanidins, which can be beneficial for your oral health. Cranberries can be stored with and without artificial colours and sugar and hence opt for the healthier ones,” says Ravi Dubey, founder Ministry of Nuts.

Myth: Soaking almonds will release their nutrients and they won’t be as healthy as natural almonds

Fact: Almonds in both natural or soaked and peeled form are extremely good for health. It is generally advised to soak California Almonds as they are processed and peeling will help get rid of tannin, which inhibits nutrient absorption. “Soaked and peeled almonds help in releasing enzymes, called lipase that helps in digestion of fats and allows the nuts to release all the nutrients easily. Soaked almonds are softer and easier to digest, which again helps in the absorption of nutrients in a better manner,” adds Dubey.

Myth: Dried prunes cause diarrhoea

Fact: Prunes are packed with natural laxative which help take care of your gut health and regularize bowel movements. They are a natural solution to help with constipation issues. But, they need to be consumed regularly in moderate quantities. Anything consumed in excess can cause health issues.

Myth: Cashews raise cholesterol

Fact: Eating cashews is often connected with high cholesterol, which is a myth. The reality is different as Cashew nuts are rich in potassium, folic acid, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B5. “These micronutrients help keep your heart health in check while reducing high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It is rich in good fats that give you good cholesterol,” believes Dubey.

