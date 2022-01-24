6 Natural Remedies to Treat Dry Cough and Mucus at Home

People who have contracted Omicron, the new variant of Covid-19, are facing the problem of cough and mucus for a long time. Mucus is secreted by the nose in response to a variety of things, such as an infection or fever, going inside our body.

The mucus produced by our noses also protects us from infections. In fact, when the body’s immunity is weak, the production of mucus increases and works to protect the body from viruses or bacteria. In such a situation we get irritated and want to cure it as fast as we can. But do you know that some home remedies can easily heal it? Let us know more about these remedies.

Pippali Decoction

Add 3-4 pippali leaves, and a pinch of turmeric in 200 ml water, boil for 5 minutes and drink hot after adding jaggery powder to taste.

Ginger Lemon

To make this, grate 5 grams of ginger and boil it in 200 ml water. After 4 to 5 minutes, add a teaspoon of lemon juice and honey to it. Remember to drink it hot.

Liquorice Mint

Boil an inch of liquorice root with 3-4 mint leaves in 200 ml water and drink it by adding jaggery powder.

Tulsi decoction

To make Tulsi decoction, mix 7-10 Tulsi leaves, 2 cloves, 2 cardamoms in 200 ml boiling water, and consume it warm.

Ajwain Clove Powder

Fry 5 grams dry roasted ajwain seeds, 4-5 cloves and grind them finely. Consume this powder by mixing it with honey and a pinch of black pepper.

Date and Gulkand Milk

To make this milk, boil 200ml of milk by adding 3-4 dates and half tsp of gulkand in it and consume it every day.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

