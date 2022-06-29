6 Nutrients That Are a Must For Good Health and Growth of Our Body

The Covid-19 pandemic changed things in ways never seen before. It altered our diets, consumption patterns and physical activities forever. As things return to normal, we have started focussing more and more on immunity and health.

Our body requires nutrients for good health and growth. So today we have curated a list of 6 essential nutrients that our body needs daily and how we can overcome their deficiency.

These 6 nutrients are essential for better health

According to a report in Medical News Today, the 6 essential nutrients for our body are vitamins, minerals, proteins, fats, water, and carbohydrates. To stay healthy, one should incorporate these nutrient-rich foods into their diet daily.

You might be shocked to know that by fulfilling the deficiency of all these nutrients, you can protect yourself from many diseases and strengthen your immune system. You can live a healthy life by enhancing your immune system.

1. Vitamins are micronutrients that help strengthen the immune system. They may prevent prostate cancer, strengthen teeth and bones, aid in calcium absorption, maintain healthy skin, and support brain and nervous system function. Fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of vitamins.

2. Iron, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, potassium, and chloride are major minerals. The body contains minerals that balance water levels, maintain healthy skin, hair, and nails, and strengthen bones. These necessary minerals can be found in red meat, iodised table salt, milk and dairy products, vegetables, and other foods.

3. A macronutrient called protein that keeps our body’s cells functioning properly. Our body’s muscles, bones, skin, and hair all grow and produce antibodies with the help of proteins. Eggs, meat, chicken, fish, seafood, beans, milk, yoghurt, and fruits all contain protein. You can include paneer in your diet if you’re a vegetarian.

4. Our bodies can benefit from having a certain amount of fat. This promotes cell growth, betters cognitive function, and enhances muscle motion. Vegetable oil, fish, seeds, and walnuts are high in fat.

5. The body needs carbohydrates to function. They are the fuel of all of the body’s cells. Consumption of carbs such as white bread, pasta, and rice should be restricted. The immune system, brain function, neurological system, and digestive system are all strengthened by carbohydrates. Fruits, vegetables, brown rice, oats, pasta, bread, etc. all contain significant amounts of carbs.

6. One of the most essential nutrients for the body is water. One must constantly stay hydrated. Headaches and issues with physical and mental function can result from dehydration. The majority of the human body is made up of water, which is necessary for better physiological function. Our bodies use water to remove toxins, deliver nutrients and ease constipation. Every day, you should consume 3 to 4 litres of water.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.