6 Online Dating Tips For Beginners

If you are looking to find your perfect match through an online dating platform, some small but conscious efforts can guarantee you better results. For starters, find the right app for yourself. Let’s say your end goal is to find someone with whom you can get into an exclusive and serious relationship. “In that case, you have to choose apps that cater to people with similar objectives and interests. Choosing a dating app that fits your criteria will ensure a faster and better possibility of success,” says Ravi Mittal, CEO & Founder, QuackQuack.

QuackQuack witnessed 2.60 million mutual matches last year, and one thing that works for most of these success stories is a bio that mirrors their desires. “For instance, if you are interested in casual relationships, you might as well write a short and funny bio. The ones seeking a sincere relationship can use the 70-30 method, 30% about yourself, and 70% about your idea of an ideal partner. A well-tailored bio can fetch you more matches,” adds Mittal.

Firstly, be clear on the purpose of joining a dating app. This will help you find potential matches with similar interests and save you a lot of time.

“Secondly, keep your profile an honest and genuine one and be prudent while matching with other users. When it comes to communication, do not in any case indulge in sharing any personal information,” says Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India, Gleeden.

Profile photos are just as important in an online dating app. A dater takes approximately 30 seconds to decide whether to hit like or pass on your profile. A recent, clear, and preferably smiling picture is far more inviting and guaranteed to increase your match rate. Avoid group pictures.

First messages are equally influential if you want to stand out. Don’t just say hey; make your first message unique and engaging enough to get noticed.

Safety is always a concern regardless of the mode of dating. If your match brings up monetary talks and approaches you for financial help, dodge the topic and avoid keeping in touch with them. Look out for aggressive or dominating behavior. Most dating apps have airtight security, but some miscreants can pass through, and hence, treading the virtual world with vigilance is one vital tip for web starters. “Every app is designed keeping the user’s safety in mind, and if you find anything suspicious or come across as bad behaviour, know that you can always report it to the company,” adds Shiddell.

And lastly, do only what you are comfortable with. There are different kinds of people on dating apps and each may have a different outlook on it. One should know that even if the connection looks good, you do not have to completely agree with how they want to take things ahead and infact be clear in communicating your needs as well.

