6 Plant Based Omega-3 Fatty Acid Foods For Vegetarians

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential fats that our body cannot make from scratch. We should include foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids in our diet. Foods rich in omega-3 include fish, vegetable oils, nuts (especially walnuts), flax seeds and leafy vegetables. Omega-3 fatty acids are helpful to prevent heart disease, reduce inflammation, decrease blood triglycerides, and even reduce the risk of dementia.

Doctors often advise you to take some supplements and pills to overcome the deficiency of omega-3. Most people consume fish or use fish oil to intake omega-3 in the body. But if you are a vegetarian, then you should consider including these plant based sources of omega-3 fatty acids in your diet.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseed is a nutritional powerhouse, having a good amount of fiber, protein and magnesium. Flaxseeds are also an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. One tablespoon (10 grams) of whole flaxseed contains 2,350 mg of ALA omega-3 fatty acids, which is way more than what you need daily.

Walnuts



Walnuts are an excellent source of healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids.

Canola oil

Canola oil is also rich in omega-3 fatty acid. Omega-3 fatty acids protect against heart attacks and strokes by helping to lower bad cholesterol.

Kidney beans



Kidney beans can alone supply 10 per cent of our daily requirement of omega-3 fatty acids.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a great plant-based source of ALA omega-3 fatty acids. Due to the presence of omega-3, fiber and protein, chia seeds can decrease the risk of chronic disease when consumed as part of a healthy diet.

Soybean



Omega-3 fatty acids are found in sufficient amounts in soybeans. You can include soybeans in your diet in many ways when you see symptoms of omega-3 deficiency.

