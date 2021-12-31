6 Popular Go to Shoes and Footwear for Men

Shoes make a noteworthy part of one’s personality. From first date to first interview at the office, footwear is important. They also tell a lot about your personality and mindset. Men wearing old and worn out boots believed to display persistent loyalty. While those donning dress shoes have a brilliant sense of what to wear.

With such a manifold variety of shoes available in the market, men find it difficult to choose. Not to worry. We have listed all that you need to brace yourselves up in your closet.

Handmade Kolhapuris

Kolhapuris are beautiful handcrafted chappals that have been in fashion since the 12th century. Though the fashion trend is extremely old, it is still very relevant today.

Juttis

The very first thing that comes to mind when we search for shoes in the festive season is juttis. Juttis were brought to India by Mughals and have since become extremely popular.

Moccasins

Moccasins are a kind of shoes made from the skin of deer or other kinds of soft leather. Moccasins are for the men who prefer an extra grip while they are driving. These shoes go with both formal and casual wear.

Loafer shoes

Loafer shoes are also called slip in shoes. It is because of the fact that they have no laces. The sole of these shoes is separated from the upper. There is a certain difference between loafers and moccasins. Loafers have a defined heel in comparison to mocassins.

Sneakers

Sneakers began to be produced by 1917 in mass numbers. The very first sneaker had been invented by Wait Webster in the late 19th century. They were firstly called Plimsolls and featured thin rubber soles. A German named Adi Dassler made a sneaker and named it Adidas after his name.

Chelsea style boots

They are close fitting ankle boots. People love to wear Chelsea boots because of their versatile nature. They are true to their size. There is no need to up or down their size. They also go well with both casual and formal wear.

