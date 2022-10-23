6 Reasons Why You Should Add Smoothies To Your Diet

Cool smoothies made with fresh fruit make for a perfect meal. These drinks can be tailored as per your taste or dietary requirements and are liked by people across all age-range. These are simple and delicious drinks that are easiest to make at home.

Typically, these are the common ingredients in a smoothie –

Fruits like berries, bananas, mangoes, and pineapple

Vegetables like kale, spinach, avocado, cucumber, beetroot, and carrots

Nuts and seeds like flaxseeds, chia seeds, almonds, peanuts, walnuts, sunflower seeds

Herbs and spices including ginger, turmeric, cinnamon, basil

Fruit juice, milk, non-dairy milk, coconut water

Maple syrup, honey, dates

Here are a few health benefits:

Lose weight

Smoothies can aid in weight loss without requiring you to skip full meals. Fruits and berries that are used to make these beverages are great for keeping you healthy. Several fruits contain enzymes that help break down body fat.

Prevents dehydration

Breakfast smoothies are a fantastic method to replace the water your body loses and keeps you hydrated.

Keeps you full for a longer time

People who are trying to reduce weight, frequently skip breakfast and end up snacking more frequently in between meals. Drinking flavourful fruit smoothies prevents cravings and helps you feel satiated for a long time.

Rich in antioxidants

Green tea is an excellent source of antioxidants. Adding matcha green tea powder to your smoothies will increase their antioxidant content and aid in the prevention of many ailments. Naturally occurring sources of antioxidants include grapes and berries.

Fibre intake

Fibre promotes the growth of healthy bacteria in your digestive tract and improves digestion by preventing constipation. Drinking smoothies will help with your fibre intake.

Daily vegetable and fruit intake

Smoothies can disguise most of the fruits and a variety of veggies while still tasting delicious. Many people fail to consume the required portion of fruits and vegetables every day. Including these nutritious drinks in the diet will help them achieve the daily recommended intake.

