6 Reasons Why Your Newborn is Resisting Milk

Toddlers are not able to communicate with parents or relatives through clear words, so they often do so through certain signs. Some behavioural patterns will show you when a baby is excited, agitated or angry. Some behavioural patterns can indicate that something is wrong. One such sign is when the baby is resisting milk. Instead of forcing your baby to drink milk when they do not want to, take it as a sign of some possible serious issue. Consulting a doctor is highly recommended in such a case. Here are some reasons why babies stop drinking milk.

Birth Injury

When a kid is born prematurely or after challenging labour, birth injuries are quite prevalent and refusal to drink milk can be a sign the baby has one.

Breathing difficulties

While drinking milk, babies frequently start having breathing difficulties, especially if he is congested or has a cold. In addition to this, he can occasionally struggle with the issue of a sore throat while drinking milk.

Bad taste in the mouth

Oral Aversion can be an issue in some toddlers which leaves them with a bad taste in the mouth with whatever they drink or eat.

Pain

The baby may be experiencing some form of pain, such as an ear infection or other discomfort. Infants cry and refuse milk as a means to express their distress.

Colic

The majority of babies who suffer from colic have a catch-like condition in which their only response is to keep wailing aloud. It becomes quite challenging to calm them down. These frequently happen for a variety of reasons, including dietary sensitivity and immature digestion.

Milk allergy

If your child does not want to drink milk, it may also be due to some allergy. You can determine that by getting a lactose allergy test done.

