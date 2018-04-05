English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
6 Smart Ways to Keep Your Home Cool without Burning Your Electricity Bill
Stay cool without burning a hole in your pocket!
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Dmitrijs Dmitrijevs/ Istock.com)
Spring, Summer and Sunshine are making way for the hot weather and with the rising mercury your electricity bill is also bound to rise. However, by being smart you can save money and conserve energy, while keeping your home cool this summer. Let’s take a look:
1. Thick Curtains
Lower the greenhouse effect in your house by using thick curtains/shades that don’t let the heat come in from window glass panes. You can reduce 33% of heat coming inside your home by investing in thick neutral shade curtains. Invest in awnings for long-term results.
2. Say Yes to Cotton
Invest in cotton bed-linen to create cool home environment with linen that lets the air pass through and doesn’t insulate. Buy smart light shades besides cleaning and changing bed-linen often to enjoy the fresh feel.
3. Plant more Plants
Turn your home in a mini-garden. Invest in plants that don’t need much water, plant a vine near the windows that directly receive sunshine. Plants create awe-inspiring & de-stressing interior landscape too. Certain indoor plants help purify the air quality while absorbing dust and carbon from the home atmosphere.
4. Exhaust
Use electric chimneys in the kitchen area to exhaust the steam and heat released while cooking, and utilize exhaust fans in washrooms to wipe hot air out of your home.
5. Coolers
The good-old humble cooler is great before the monsoons and lets you enjoy the fresh breeze and a light-electricity bill. Rather than turning on Air-Conditioners in April itself, arrange coolers outside your home to throw in the fresh air. Post-monsoon, once the air is less humid, you can switch back to coolers till mid of October for more savings.
6. Stay Cool Inside-Out
Lastly, it’s generally not the temperature inside your home that makes you feel hot, it’s often the heat permeating from inside your body. Eat cool veggies like cucumbers & squashes, sip-in fruit infused water, drink cool buttermilk, or munch on yogurt & fresh fruits bowl… the options are plenty to keep yourself cool, this summer.
Edited by: shifa khan
