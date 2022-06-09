6 Steps to Prevent Weight Gain Post Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric surgery is one of the most effective methods to lose weight for a long period, according to health experts. It is also one of the best options available to deal with obesity through surgery. Obesity is a condition involving abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that has a negative effect on overall health. It is a chronic medical condition, similar to type 2 diabetes, and requires long-term management. However, people are often concerned about regaining weight post-bariatric surgery.

Recently, in an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon in Mumbai, shared a few methods that can help in managing weight gain after bariatric surgery.

Annual follow-up is highly recommended after the surgery as it helps in keeping the nutritional deficiencies under control and maintaining the lost weight. Being in touch with the bariatric team encourages patients to follow a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The bariatric team organises group meetings for all the people who have undergone the surgery. Regular interaction with each other prevents them from deviating from their path and inspires them to maintain their healthy habits.

Patients should weigh themselves every 15 days to ensure that their weight is stable. If the patient’s weight continues to rise, they must get in touch with the bariatric team.

In case of minor weight gain, the patient should consult a dietician and exercise specialist in order to return to their lowest weight. If the diet and workout alone aren’t effective enough then the patient must contact the bariatric team and start taking medications that they recommend.

Endoscopic measures to resize the stomach pouch or the anastomosis can be taken in case of anatomical difficulties related to the surgery.

In case of a large degree of weight regain, revisional bariatric surgery can be considered. In this case, the existing bariatric procedure is converted to another more potent operation.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.