6 Stress-Inducing Foods Everyone Should Stay Away From

What we eat defines our physical and mental health. The healthier options we choose, the lower our cholesterol levels and the better our mental health. According to GQ, Harvard nutritional psychiatrist Uma Naidoo, certain edibles may increase stress in our bodies. To reduce it, we need to avoid or lower our consumption of these foods and make healthier choices.

Here are 6 stress-inducing foods that are best avoided:

Caffeine – Research has shown that caffeine can cause nausea, insomnia, nervousness, increased heart rate and other health issues. While we feel a hot cup of strong coffee is a perfect start to our day, excessive caffeine intake can cause issues. It also causes dehydration and makes your heart race.

Refined carbohydrates – Consuming refined carbs can spike your blood sugar levels immensely and that too in a very short interval. The sugar gets digested and absorbed very quickly and the insulin produced helps in lowering the blood sugar levels quickly too. This fluctuation in blood sugar levels happens very fast and causes stress in the body. Low blood sugar levels can also generate a need to eat again, causing a vicious cycle of overeating.

Processed food – Processed and canned food can be both addictive and disruptive due to unhealthy amounts of sugar. The body produces cortisol hormones to balance off the spike in blood sugar levels that can increase physical and mental stress in our body.

Sugar – Studies have revealed that high-added sugar foods are the worst choice of edibles for our bodies. Being high in calories, low in nutrition and inflammation-causing, these foods lead to additional problems such as an increase in insulin leading to fat storage in the body. It also causes inflammation of joints and muscles due to increased gut permeability. Added sugars release depression-causing chemicals in the brain.

Artificial sweeteners – A popular myth that people believe in is that artificial sweeteners are a better option than processed sugar. However, this is untrue as artificial sweeteners can cause an increase in inflammation and stress in the body. Aspartame, used in making artificial sweeteners, can lead to oxidative stress and systemic inflammation and excessive production of free radicals.

Fried foods – Fried foods can add to our stress levels as they contain high amounts of trans fat. Trans fat is the leading cause of inflammation in the body and this in turn leads to increased levels of stress.

