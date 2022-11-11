6 Surprising Benefits Of Consuming Sugarcane Juice For Skin And Hair

Sugarcane juice is extremely popular in India. It’s difficult to find a city where there aren’t a few carts of sugarcane juice parked near the market or on street corners. A glass of fresh sugarcane juice with crushed ice is one of the most loved and refreshing drinks on a hot, sweaty day. It energises, hydrates, and cools down your body immediately.

Sugarcane juice is not only sweet and delicious, but it also offers numerous health and beauty benefits. The juice is rich in carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, iron, zinc, potassium, and vitamins, and can do much more than just quench your thirst. Sugarcane juice benefits are not limited to your health; it can also help your skin and hair if consumed and used regularly. Doesn’t that sound fantastic? Here are the 6 surprising benefits of sugarcane juice for skin and hair.

SUGARCANE JUICE BENEFITS FOR SKINCARE

Cures Acne

Acne can be treated with a topical application of sugarcane juice. This is due to the presence of alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) in sugarcane juice, such as glycolic acid, which aid in cell turnover. AHAs exfoliate the skin as well, preventing the accumulation of grime in skin pores, which can lead to acne.

Prevents premature ageing

Sugarcane is a natural source of many nutrients, including vitamins and minerals, as well as polyphenols and amino acids, some of which have antioxidant properties. Sugarcane juice can help to delay the signs of ageing by keeping skin soft and supple, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and so on.

Hydrates the skin

Sugarcane juice works wonders for people who have dehydrated skin. It has incredible hydrating properties that replenish the skin’s lost moisture and keep it soft and supple. Furthermore, sugarcane juice is high in vitamins and minerals, which nourish the skin from the inside out.

SUGARCANE JUICE BENEFITS FOR HAIRCARE

Boosts hair growth

Sugarcane juice is high in vitamins and minerals. It contains vitamins B12, A, and C, as well as minerals such as zinc, manganese, calcium, and potassium. All of these nutrients work together to nourish the hair follicles and rejuvenate them. As a result, healthy hair growth is promoted.

Treats dry scalp

Sugarcane juice’s moisturizing and hydrating properties make it an excellent treatment for dry scalp. When applied to the scalp, it helps to rehydrate and nourish the scalp with the essential nutrients found in sugarcane juice. The glycolic acid aids in the removal of scalp buildup and the maintenance of a healthy scalp.

Acts as a hair conditioner

Sugarcane juice is one of the best natural hair conditioners due to its high moisture content. It detangles the hair and adds natural shine and softness to the locks.

